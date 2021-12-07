Today
Men’s soccer
FIFA Arab World Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Egypt, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, 10:50 a.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball
Virginia at James Madison, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Vermont at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New Yor, 4 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Nebraska, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Southern at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SECN; Duquesne at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Butler at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Charlotte at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN; Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Men’s curling
Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Mixed-Doubles Round-Robin, Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NBA
Brooklyn at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Boston at LA Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT