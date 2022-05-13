Today

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

College softball

Big East tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 9 a.m. and noon, FS2; Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal: teams TBD, noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts

Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (welterweights), 1 p.m., Showtime

MLB

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT

College baseball

Xavier at UConn, 4 p.m., FS1; Mississippi at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

NHL playoffs

Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 6, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT

College track and field

Pac-12 championships, 4:30, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs

Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 6, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN

Rodeo

PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN

USFL

Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., USA

Women’s soccer

NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 9 p.m., FS2

Saturday

Australian rules football

Essendon at Sydney, 3 a.m., FS1; Carlton at GWS, 10 p.m., FS1

Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 3 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP/WTA singles finals, ATP doubles final, 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer

SPFL: Celtic vs. Motherwell, 4:15 a.m., CBSSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at DSC Arminia Bielefeld, 6 a.m., ESPN

Golf

DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Fishing

Sport Fishing Championship: Punta Cana, 7 a.m., CBSSN

Track and field

Diamond League: Doha, 7 a.m., CNBC

College softball

Amiercan Athletic Conference championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., FS2; Conference USA championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Conference championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Big 12 Conference championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Southeastern Conference championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Auto racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; ARCA Series: Dutch Boy 150, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, 5 p.m., FS1

Horse racing

U.S. Equestrian Championships, 10 a.m., NBC; America’s Day at the Races, 1 and 6 p.m., FS2

NHL playoffs

Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Carolina, game 7, 10 a.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: St. Louis at Minnesota, game 7, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, game 7, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

College rugby

Rugby 7s collegiate championships, 11 a.m., CNBC

WNBA

Phoenix at Seattle, noon, ABC

MLB

San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT

College track and field

Pac-12 championships, 1:45 and 6 p.m., Pac-12

USFL

Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox

Rugby

MLR: Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts

UFC Fight Night: prelims, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Rodeo

PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College baseball

Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12

Recommended for you