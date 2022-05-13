Today
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
College softball
Big East tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 9 a.m. and noon, FS2; Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal: teams TBD, noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (welterweights), 1 p.m., Showtime
MLB
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT
College baseball
Xavier at UConn, 4 p.m., FS1; Mississippi at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 6, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College track and field
Pac-12 championships, 4:30, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 6, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN
USFL
Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., USA
Women’s soccer
NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football
Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 9 p.m., FS2
Saturday
Australian rules football
Essendon at Sydney, 3 a.m., FS1; Carlton at GWS, 10 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Rome-ATP/WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 3 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP/WTA singles finals, ATP doubles final, 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Celtic vs. Motherwell, 4:15 a.m., CBSSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at DSC Arminia Bielefeld, 6 a.m., ESPN
Golf
DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Fishing
Sport Fishing Championship: Punta Cana, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Track and field
Diamond League: Doha, 7 a.m., CNBC
College softball
Amiercan Athletic Conference championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., FS2; Conference USA championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Conference championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Big 12 Conference championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Southeastern Conference championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; ARCA Series: Dutch Boy 150, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, 5 p.m., FS1
Horse racing
U.S. Equestrian Championships, 10 a.m., NBC; America’s Day at the Races, 1 and 6 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Carolina, game 7, 10 a.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: St. Louis at Minnesota, game 7, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, game 7, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
College rugby
Rugby 7s collegiate championships, 11 a.m., CNBC
WNBA
Phoenix at Seattle, noon, ABC
MLB
San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT
College track and field
Pac-12 championships, 1:45 and 6 p.m., Pac-12
USFL
Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox
Rugby
MLR: Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night: prelims, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College baseball
Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12