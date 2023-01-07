TODAY
Men’s soccer
The French Cup round of 64: Marseille vs. Hyères, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Udinese vs. Juventus, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Vanderbilt at Missouri, 9 a.m., CBS; Creigton at Connecticut, 9 a.m., Fox; Davidson at VCU, 9 a.m., USA; St. John’s at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Kentucky at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Illinois, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Mississippi at Mississippi St., 11 a.m., CBS; Georgetown at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; UMass at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA; Michigan at Michigan St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; Valparaiso at Bradley, noon, CBSSN; San Diego St. at Wyoming, 1 p.m., CBS; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Villanova, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Delaware at Charleston, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 2 p.m., SWX; Utah St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Butler at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1; UNLV at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7 p.m., ROOT
Prep football
All-American Bowl, 10 a.m., NBC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 1 p.m., NBC and 3 p.m., TGC
NFL
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN; Tennessee at Jacksonville, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Women’s college basketball
Iowa at Michigan, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college hockey
Minnesota at St. Cloud St., 4 p.m., CBSSN
NHL
Seattle at Ottawa, 4 p.m., ROOT
Tennis
Various tournaments, 6 p.m., Tennis
Auto racing
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: round 1, 7 p.m., USA
SUNDAY
Tennis
Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball
Northwestern at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN; Houston at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN; Washington at Arizona St., 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball
Fordham at Dayton, 9 a.m., CBSSN; South Carolina at Mississippi St., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 a.m., Pac-12; La Salle at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN2; Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Marquette at Creighton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
NFL
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Detroit at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., NBC
College football
FCS national championship: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., 11 a.m., ABC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
The French Cup round of 64: Lille vs. Troyes, 11:35 a.m., FS2; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 1 p.m., NBC and 3 p.m., TGC
Rodeo
PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN