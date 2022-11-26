Today
Golf
LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, third round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, final round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Denmark, 8 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1
College football
South Carolina at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Grambling St. vs. Southern U., 11 a.m., NBC; Oregon at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Minnesota at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at SMU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at TCU, 1 p.m., Fox; Michigan St. at Penn St., 1 p.m., FS1; Utah at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; UCF at South Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at USC, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Kansas St., 5 p.m., Fox; Air Force at San Diego St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; FCS playoffs first round: SE Missouri at Montana, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball
UMBC at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2; Niagara at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS2; Columbia at Providence, 1 p.m., FS2; Emerald Coast Classic championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., CBSSN; St. Thomas (Minn.) at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Chicago St. at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Skiing
World Cup: freestyle skiing/snowboarding, 9:30 a.m., NBC
High school football
teams TBD, 1 p.m., SWX
NHL
Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
Sunday
Men’s soccer
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, 2 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, 5 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, 2 a.m. Monday, FS1
Golf
DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, final round, 2 a.m., TGC; LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC
Tennis
Davis Cup final, 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Skiing
World Cup: freestyle skiing/snowboarding, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball
Phil Knight Invitational third-place game: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; ESPN Events Invitational championship: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; Phil Knight Invitational: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Yale at Colorado, noon, Pac-12; Phil Knight Legacy championship: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Phil Knight Invitational third-place game: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; ESPN Events Invitational third-place game: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Phil Knight Invitational: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Bellarmine at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Phil Knight Legacy third-place game: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Phil Knight Invitational championship: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball
Phil Knight Legacy championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ABC; Phil Knight Invitational third-place game: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Invitational championship: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Fox; Las Vegas at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., NBC
NBA
Portland at Brooklyn, noon, ROOT
NHL
Seattle at Anaheim, 5 p.m., ROOT