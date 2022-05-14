Today
Men’s soccer
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at DSC Arminia Bielefeld, 6 a.m., ESPN
College softball
Amiercan Athletic Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., FS2; Conference USA tournament championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Big 12 Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Southeastern Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; ARCA Series: Dutch Boy 150, 11 a.m., FS1; NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Carolina, game 7, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, game 7, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, game 7, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA
Phoenix at Seattle, noon, ABC
USFL
New Orleans vs. New Jersey, noon, Fox
MLB
San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 and 6 p.m., FS2
College track and field
Pac-12 championships, 1:45 and 6 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night: prelims, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing
WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (light middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
College baseball
Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12