Today

Men’s soccer

Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 11:40 a.m., NBCSN

Men’s college basketball

Appalachian St. at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Dartmouth at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s college volleyball

NCAA tournament semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament semifinal: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Vegas at New Jersey, 4 p.m., ROOT

Women’s soccer

2022 NWSL expansion draft, 4 p.m., CBSSN

NFL

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Sailing

SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, 9 p.m., CBSSN

