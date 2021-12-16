Today
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 11:40 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball
Appalachian St. at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Dartmouth at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college volleyball
NCAA tournament semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament semifinal: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Vegas at New Jersey, 4 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer
2022 NWSL expansion draft, 4 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Sailing
SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, 9 p.m., CBSSN