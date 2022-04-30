TODAY
Fishing
Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer
Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 16, noon, NBC
NFL
Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
College softball
Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Track and field
The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2
College track and field
The Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN
College football
Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12
High school boys basketball
Iverson Classic All-American game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, 1 p.m., CBSSN
USFL
Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox
MLB
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1
Swimming
U.S. International Team Trials: finals, 3 p.m., CNBC
College baseball
Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing
Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 1, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC
USFL
Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, 11:30 a.m., USA
College baseball
Mississippi at Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
MLB
Seattle at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Tennis
Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf
DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
College softball
Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; California at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing
IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, noon, Fox; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, noon, NBC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
CONCACAF U-17 Championship round of 16: TBD, 3:50 p.m., FS2