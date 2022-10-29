TODAY

College football

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ABC; Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma at Iowa St., 9 a.m., FS1; Boston College at Connecticut, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Illinois at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 12:30 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at UCF, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon at California, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Temple at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Portland St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m., FS1; USC at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12; UAB at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Baylor at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

