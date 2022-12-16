TODAY
TODAY
College football
The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, noon, ESPN; FCS semifinal: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am tournament, 9 a.m., TGC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball
Xavier at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Green Bay at Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Creighton at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
Golden State at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ROOT; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Men’s lacrosse
NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; FIFA World Cup third-place game: Croatia vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., Fox
College football
Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 8 a.m., ESPN; Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, 9 a.m., ABC; HBCU All-Star game, 10 a.m., CNBC; Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; FCS semifinal: Montana St. vs. South Dakota St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., 2:45 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise St., 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball
Indiana at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 9:30 a.m., Fox; Gonzaga vs. Alabama, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; North Carolina vs. Ohio St., noon, CBS; Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Utah at BYU, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; Wyoming vs. Dayton, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Portland at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Idaho St. at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12 NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball
NCAA tournament championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Utah at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ROOT
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
