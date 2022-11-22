Today
Tennis
Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Australia vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., Tennis
Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 1:12 am
Men’s soccer
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Poland, 8 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Australia, 11 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, 2 a.m. Wednesday, FS1
Men’s college basketball
Hall of Fame Classic third-place game: teams TBD, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN; Hall of Fame Classic championship game: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Maui Invitational consolation semifinal: teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Greenlight Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket championship game: teams TBD, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Maui Invitational: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Cancun Challenge Riviera Division semifinal: Bradley vs. Auburn, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Empire Classic third-place game: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational semifinal: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN; Cancun Challenge Riviera Division semifinal: Liberty vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Grambling St. at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Empire Classic championship game: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational semifinal: teams TBD, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College football
College Football Playoff: Top 25, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT
