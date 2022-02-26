TODAY
Rugby
Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, round 3, 6 a.m., CNBC; Six Nations: England vs. Wales, round 3, 8:30 a.m., CNBC; MLR: Austin at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; MLS: Portland at New England, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Auto racing
NHRA: qualifying, 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 8, 5 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., CBS; Purdue at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Elon at Northeastern, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Duquesne at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., USA; Butler at Marquette, 10 a.m., Fox; Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS; North Carolina at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Navy at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Fordham at Davidson, 11:30 a.m., USA; Seton Hall at Xavier, 12:30 p.m., Fox; UCLA at Oregon St., 1 p.m., CBS; Auburn at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; S. Illinois at Drake, 1 p.m, CBSSN; VCU at UMass, 1:30 p.m., USA; San Francisco at San Diego, 2 p.m., ROOT; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m., CBSSN: Washington St. at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Kansas at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Creighton at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Stanford at California, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN; USC at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Utah St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Gymnastics
USAG: The Winter Cup, 10 a.m., NBC and noon, CNBC
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third roundnoon, NBC
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Tampa Bay at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketball
Oregon at Utah, noon, Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX
Track and field
USATF indoor championships: day 1, 2 p.m., CNBC
NBA
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ABC
WHL
Tri-City at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
Boxing
Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Celtic FC at Hibernian FC, 4 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FC, noon, FS1; MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Rugby
Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, round 3, 7 a.m., CNBC; NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland, midnight Monday, FS2
Men’s college basketball
UConn at Georgetown, 9 a.m., CBS; SMU at Houston, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS; Wichita St. at Memphis, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; George Washington at George Mason, 11:30 a.m., USA; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., CBS; East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m., CBSSN; St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m., FS1; Indiana at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball
Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 9 a.m., FS1; LSU at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, CBSSN; Michigan at Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2;
Auto racing
IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, 4 p.m., FS1
Bowling
PBA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., Fox
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, noon, NBC
NBA
Philadelphia at New York. 10 a.m., ABC; Utah at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics
Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12; California at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field
USATF: Indoor Championships, day 2, 2 p.m., CNBC