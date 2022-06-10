Today
Golf
USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing
Formula 1: practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
College baseball
NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 1, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, game 1, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer
UEFA Nations League group stage: Austria vs. France, 11:30 a.m., FS1
WNBA
Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Finals
Golden State at Boston, game 4, 6 p.m., ABC
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
College track and field
NCAA outdoor championships, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Saturday
Australian rules football
St. Kilda at Brisbane, 2 a.m., FS1
Tennis
Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf
DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, second round, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing
Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: DoorDash 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Fishing
Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., FS2; Belmont Stakes prep, noon, CNBC; Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC
College baseball
NCAA super regional: North Carolina at Arkansas, game 1, 8 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Louisville at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oregon St. at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer
UEFA Nations League group stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, noon, ABC
Track and field
Diamond League: Rome, 10 a.m., CNBC
USFL
New Jersey vs. Michigan, 10 a.m., NBC; Houston vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m., USA
MLB
Oakland at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4 p.m., Fox; Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
College track and field
NCAA outdoor championships, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, game 6, 5 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts
UFC 275 preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby
MLR quarterfinal: Rugby New York at Rugby Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing
Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (super middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN