TODAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Boys prep basketball
The State Champions Invitational championship: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college lacrosse
Denver at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1; Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Colgate at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Tennis
Charleston-WTA semifinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Track and field
USATF: Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m., NBC
NHL
Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Calgary at Seattle, 4 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
College football
Arizona spring game, noon, Pac-12; Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
MLB
Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The Masters, third round, noon, CBS
Auto racing
IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 13, 5 p.m., CNBC; Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
College softball
Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s lacrosse
NLL: New York at Buffalo, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer
International friendly: USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Women’s volleyball
Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college hockey
Frozen Four championship: Denver vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts
UFC 273: prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL
Spokane at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX
Boxing
Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN; Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (super welterweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Tennis
Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; Charleston-WTA doubles final, 8 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles final, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 10:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling
PBA Playoffs: round of 16, 9 and 11 a.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse
Bucknell at Lehigh, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NHL
Boston at Washington, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Nashville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT
Auto racing
FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., NBC; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College softball
Tennessee at Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
NBA
Indiana at Brooklyn, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT; Golden State at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College baseball
Washington at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo
PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, round 3 & championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College acrobatics
Baylor at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
MLB
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rugby
MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2