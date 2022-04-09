TODAY

Men’s soccer

Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN; MLS: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Boys prep basketball

The State Champions Invitational championship: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s college lacrosse

Denver at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1; Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Colgate at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Tennis

Charleston-WTA semifinals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis

Track and field

USATF: Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m., NBC

NHL

Washington at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; Calgary at Seattle, 4 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT

College football

Arizona spring game, noon, Pac-12; Stanford spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12

MLB

Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1

Golf

PGA Tour: The Masters, third round, noon, CBS

Auto racing

IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2 p.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 13, 5 p.m., CNBC; Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN

College softball

Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s lacrosse

NLL: New York at Buffalo, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer

International friendly: USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Women’s volleyball

Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, 5 p.m., FS2

Men’s college hockey

Frozen Four championship: Denver vs. Minnesota St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

Mixed martial arts

UFC 273: prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN

WHL

Spokane at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX

Boxing

Top Rank: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN; Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (super welterweights), 7 p.m., Showtime

SUNDAY

Tennis

Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; Charleston-WTA doubles final, 8 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles final, 10:30 a.m., Tennis

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer

Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 10:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Bowling

PBA Playoffs: round of 16, 9 and 11 a.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse

Bucknell at Lehigh, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1

NHL

Boston at Washington, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Nashville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT

Auto racing

FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., NBC; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College softball

Tennessee at Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS

NBA

Indiana at Brooklyn, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT; Golden State at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

College baseball

Washington at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Rodeo

PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, round 3 & championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN

College acrobatics

Baylor at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12

MLB

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

Rugby

MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2

