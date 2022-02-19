Olympics today
Men’s curling
Gold medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA
Women’s curling
Bronze medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA; gold medal game, 5 p.m., CNBC
Speed skating
Men’s and women’s mass start finals (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC
Cross country skiing
Men’s 50K (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC; Olympics: women’s 30K, 10:30 p.m., USA
Biathlon
Women’s 12.5K mass start, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Figure skating
Pairs free skate, 5 p.m. (taped), NBC; Olympics: gala, 8:30 p.m., NBC and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (taped), USA
Bobsled
Two-woman third and final runs (taped), 5 p.m., NBC; Olympics: four-man third run, 5 p.m., NBC
Men’s hockey
Gold medal game, 8:10 p.m., USA
TODAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; La Liga: Deportivo Alavés at Real Madrid, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; ARCA Racing Series: Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 7, 2 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball
Xavier at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Texas, 9:30 a.m., ABC; Alabama at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Boston U at Colgate, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN; HBCU Classic: Morgan St. at Howard, 11 a.m., ESPN2 and TNT; Iowa at Ohio St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; Saint Louis at Davidson, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Wyoming, 1 p.m., ROOT; Georgetown at Villanova, 2 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Utah St. at Boise St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; E. Washington at Idaho, 3:30 p.m., SWX; Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT; Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, noon, CBS
Women’s college basketball
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX
NBA
NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 5 p.m., TNT
WHL
Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m., SWX
Olympics Sunday
Figure skating
Gala (taped) 12:30 a.m., USA
Men’s hockey
Gold medal game (taped), 12:30 a.m., USA
Figure skating
Gala (taped), 11 a.m., NBC
Cross country skiing
Women’s 30K (taped), 11 a.m., NBC
Closing ceremony
5 p.m. (taped), NBC
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 8:30 a.m., USA
Women’s college basketball
Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; UMass at Davidson, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC; Georgetown at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Stanford at Oregon, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo
PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational, championship round, 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s college basketball
Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Wichita St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Providence at Butler, 10 a.m., FS1; Temple at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN2; George Mason at Fordham, 11:30 a.m., USA; Memphis at SMU, noon, ESPN; Marquette at Creighton, noon, FS1; New Mexico at San Jose St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., Fox
NBA
All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, 5 p.m., TBS and TNT