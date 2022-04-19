Today
Men’s soccer
The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, noon, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, noon, USA
Golf
PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, noon, TGC
College softball
UC Davis at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college lacrosse
Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., NBATV; Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
College baseball
BYU at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
Texas at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., TBS
NHL
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
Various tournaments, early rounds, 2 a.m., Wednesday, Tennis