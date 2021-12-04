TODAY
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS Western Conference final: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing
Formula One: practice 3, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Awards show, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College football
Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., ABC; MAC championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, 9 a.m., ESPN; Mountain West championship: Utah St. at San Diego St., noon, Fox; Sun Belt championship: Appalchian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship: Houston at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ABC; SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, 1 p.m., CBS; SWAC championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; ACC championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ABC; Big Ten championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, 5 p.m., Fox; USC at California, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN2; St. Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Nyack College at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Marquette at Wisconsin, 9:30 a.m., Fox; San Diego St. at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Louisville at NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Tennessee at Colorado, 11 a.m. FS1; Rhode Island at Providence, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Loyola-Chicago at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1; BYU at Missouri St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; USC at Washington St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa St. at Creigton, 6 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, third round, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Skiing
World Cup: men’s downhill, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball
BYU at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Swimming
ISL: Final match, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
Boston at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
Hockey
WHL: Seattle at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX
Prep boys’ basketball
Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Tennis
The Davis Cup final: TBD, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS Eastern Conference final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, noon, ABC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball
Notre Dame at UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1
College football
College Football Playoff selection show, 9 a.m., ESPN
Auto racing
Formula One: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2
NFL
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Xavier at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; California at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Fordham at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12