TODAY
MLB playoffs
N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 4, 11 a.m., FS1; A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 3, 1 p.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NHL
Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, quarterfinal leg 2, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, 7:20 a.m., FS2
College football
Iowa St. at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Colgate at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; California at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana, noon, SWX; Oklahoma St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Ohio at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sacramento St. at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., SWX; Clemson at Florida St., 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m., Fox; Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Air Force at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Tennis
Various tournaments, 11:30 a.m., Tennis
Boxing
Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (lightweights), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
MLB playoffs
A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 4 (if necessary), noon, TBS; N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 5 (if necessary), 1:30 p.m., FS1; A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, game 5 (if necessary), 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Women’s soccer
FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United, 4 a.m., CBSSN; NWSL playoff quarterfinal: Chicago at San Diego FC, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Golf
DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Bologna at Napoli, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, 5 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, quarterfinal leg 2, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis
Various tournaments, 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; San Diego-WTA final, 4 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college volleyball
Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 12:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
High school boys basketball
GEICO Top Flight Invite: teams TBD, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo
PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, day 3, 2 p.m., CBSSN