TODAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 11:45 a.m., USA
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 and 11 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball
St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Lafayette at St. John’s, 3 p.m., FS2; Northeastern at Providence, 5 p.m., FS2
College football
Notre Dame vs. Navy, 9 a.m., ABC; Missouri at Tennessee, 9 a.m., CBS; Liberty at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; LSU at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Illinois, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 9 a.m., FS1; Eastern Washington at Montana, noon, SWX; Nebraska at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Mississippi, 12:30 p.m., CBS; New Mexico at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; UCF at Tulane, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Penn St., 12:30 p.m., Fox; Wisconsin at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Washington St., 12:30 p.m., Pac-12; Wyoming at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m., Fox; Kansas St. at Baylor, 4 p.m., FS1; UC Davis at Idaho, 4 p.m., SWX; TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; California at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Boise St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Fox; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), third round, 1 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college basketball
Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m., NBC
NBA
Utah at Washington, 3 p.m., ROOT; Portland at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
Tennis
All American Cup, 5 p.m., Tennis
SUNDAY
Tennis
Next Gen ATP Finals doubles championship, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup, 5 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals Doubles round robin, 2:30 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta, 3:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 8:30 a.m., USA; USL Championship final: Louisville City at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Denver at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., Fox; L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s college soccer
Big East Tournament championship: Creighton vs. Georgetown, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Auto racing
Formula One: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ABC; NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, 1 p.m., FS1
CFL
Eastern Division final: Montreal at Toronto, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball
Colorado vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball
Prairie View A&M at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Stanford at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Troy at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, 2 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Washington at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN