TODAY
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Jordan, 6:45 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS Cup: New York City FC at Portland, noon, ABC
Men’s college basketball
Nebraska at Auburn, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Syracuse at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox; BYU vs. Creighton, 9 a.m., FS1; Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Central Connecticut at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1; UCLA at Marquette, 11:30 a.m., Fox; South Dakota St. vs. Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Missouri at Kansas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, 1 p.m., ESPN2; E. Illlinois at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Illinois, 2 p.m., Fox; Boston College at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Manhattan at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Kentucky at Notre Dame, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; LSU vs. Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Cincinnati at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Houston at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College football
FCS playoffs: E. Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Army vs. Navy, noon, CBS; Heisman Trophy ceremony, 5 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball
UCLA vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., ABC;
Golf
PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, second round, noon, NBC
Snowboarding
FIS: World Cup, 11 a.m., NBCSN
NBA
Utah at Washington, 4 p.m., ROOT; Golden State at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Men’s college hockey
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts
UFC 269: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2
WHL
Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m., SWX
Boxing
Top Rank: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (lightweights), 6 p.m., ESPN; Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (bantamweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
NHL
Columbus at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer
Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball
Florida St. vs. South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Colgate at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Virginia Tech at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Baylor, noon, ABC; Kent St. at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Rutgers at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball
Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Boise St. at Washington St., noon, Pac-12
NFL
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Houston, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
CFL Grey Cup
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 3 p.m., ESPN2