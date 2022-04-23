Today
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7 a.m., CNBC; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing
Formula One: sprint qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 250, 10 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, 1 p.m., Fox
Men’s college lacrosse
Navy at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN
USFL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 9 a.m., Fox; Birmingham at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1
College football
UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Montana spring game, noon, SWX; USC spring game, noon, ESPN; Oregon spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. spring game, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Golf
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Toronto, game 4, 11 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
College softball
Arkansas at Florida, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College baseball
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby
MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS2
Sunday
Tennis
Various tournaments, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf
DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Auto racing
Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, noon, Fox
Men’s soccer
Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 4:55 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Cycling
UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, 7 a.m., CNBC
College softball
Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 4, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College baseball
Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, noon, Pac-12
Rugby
MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 11:30 a.m., FS1
USFL
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, noon, NBC
NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., TNT; San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
MLB
Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN