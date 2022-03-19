Today
Rugby
Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, 7 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8 208, 11:30 a.m., FS1; IMSA: 12 Hours of Sebring, part II, 12:30 p.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 11, 4 p.m., CNBC
Women’s college basketball
NCAA tournament first round: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Mercer at UConn, 10 a.m., ABC; Charlotte vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Longwood vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Hope, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament first round: Buffalo at Tennessee, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament first round: American vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Princeton vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Belmont vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Massachusetts vs. Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: UNLV vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball
NIT second round: Oregon at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: North Carolina vs. Baylor, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Creighton vs. Kansas, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Michigan vs. Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Elmhurst vs. Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament second round: Richmond vs. Providence, 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Saint Mary’s (Calif) vs. UCLA, 4:10 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: St. Peter’s vs. Murray St., 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Memphis vs. Gonzaga, 6:40 p.m., TBS
Track and field
World Athletics Indoors championship, 10 a.m., CNBC
Golf
PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC
Tennis
BNP Paribas Open-ATP semifinals; ATP/WTA doubles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics
Pac-12 championships, noon and 5 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB spring training
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
Women’s volleyball
Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, 4 p.m., FS2
College wrestling
NCAA championships: championship round, 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ABC; Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college hockey
NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
WHL
Tri-City at Spokane, 6 p.m., SWX
Boxing
Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (super middleweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
Golf
DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Brentford at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, 10 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Austin FC, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
Auto racing
Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series: The Xpel 375, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, noon, Fox
Men’s college basketball
NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 9 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Florida at Xavier, 10 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: 11:30 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Dayton at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 1 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 1:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 2 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 3 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 4:30 p.m., truTV
Women’s college basketball
NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, noon, ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., TNT
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Tennis
BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP finals, noon, Tennis
College softball
Arizona at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Washington at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby
NLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC, 4 p.m., FS1