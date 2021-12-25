TODAY
Skiing
U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping, Lake Placid, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., NBC
NBA
Atlanta at New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Boston at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Golden State at Phoenix, 2 p.m., ABC; Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 5 p.m., ABC; Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 5 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College football
The Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St., Montgomery, Ala., 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Fitness
The Rogue Invitational: Men’s Competition, Austin, Texas (Taped), noon, CBS; The Rogue Invitational: Women’s Competition, Austin, Texas (Taped), 1 p.m., CBS
NFL
Cleveland at Green Bay, 1:30 p.m., FOX/NFL-N; Indianapolis at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., NFL-N
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims: Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Kareem Martin (Junior-Lightweights), Newark, N.J., 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night Main Card: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba (Welterweights), Newark, N.J., 5 p.m., FOX
College men’s basketball
Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. BYU, 3rd-Place Game, Honolulu, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Everton at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., NBCS; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Brentford at Brighton & Hove Albion, noon, NBCSN
NFL
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Buffalo at New England, Jacksonville at NY Jets or LA Chargers at Houston, 10 a.m., CBS; Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, LA Rams at Minnesota, NY Giants at Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m., FOX; Chicago at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Kansas City or Denver at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Washington at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., NBC