TODAY
Women’s soccer
FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: Germany vs. Brazil, 7:15 a.m., FS2
Tennis
Various tournaments, 9 a.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA quarterfinals, 5 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Auto racing
Formula One: practice, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., USA
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, third round, 8 p.m., TGC
College football
Tulsa at Temple, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Figure skating
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, 4:30 p.m., USA
MLB playoffs
N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 3, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
Boston at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Seattle at Colorado, 6 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college soccer
Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, 6:30 p.m., Showtime
High school football
teams TBD, 7 p.m., SWX
Women’s college volleyball
UCLA at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
College football
Syracuse at Clemson, 9 a.m., ABC: Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at SMU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; West Virginia at Texas Tech, noon, FS1; Portland St. at Idaho, noon, SWX; Texas at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Mississippi at LSU, 12:30 p.m., CBS; W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Purdue at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Tulane, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Arizona St. at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Fresno St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Boise St. at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Minnesota at Penn St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Wyoming, 6:45 p.m., FS2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Montana at Sacramento St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Figure skating
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, noon, NBC and 5 p.m., USA
MLB playoffs
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 3, 2 p.m., TBS; N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 4, 4:30 p.m., Fox
NHL
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT