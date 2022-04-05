Today
Tennis
Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 7 a.m.; 4 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer
UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA G League
Eastern Conference Playoff: Long Island at Delaware, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference Playoff: Santa Cruz at South Bay, Quarterfinal, 7:35 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Milwaukee at Chicago, 5:15 p.m.
College baseball
Loyola Marymount at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12