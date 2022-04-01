Today
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer
2022 FIFA World Cup draw, 9 a.m., FS1
Tennis
Miami Open-ATP semifinal, WTA doubles semifinal, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Boys prep basketball
GEICO Nationals semifinal: TBD, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; GEICO Nationals semifinal: TBD, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Men’s college basketball
NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game: East vs. West, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing
NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College baseball
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball
NCAA tournament national semifinal: Louisville vs. South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament national semifinal: UConn vs. Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s volleyball
Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Lowe, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 6:30 p.m., FS2
College softball
Washington at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Prep baseball
Southridge at Chiawana, 6 p.m., SWX
NHL
Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Rugby
NRL: Brisbane at New Zealand, 9 p.m., FS2
Saturday
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 6 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Toyota Care 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverton, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA
Girls prep basketball
GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Golf
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 12:30 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Boys prep basketball
GEICO Nationals final: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN
Swimming
TYR Pro Swim Series: day 1, 10 a.m., CNBC
College baseball
Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis
Miami Open, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1; Florida Derby, 3 p.m., CNBC
NHL
Pittsburgh at Colorado, noon, ABC
Women’s college basketball
WNIT championship: TBD, noon, CBSSN
Women’s college water polo
Arizona St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Women’s soccer
NWSL Challenge Cup: San Diego Wave vs. Angel City, 1 p.m., CBS
College softball
Georgia at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12; Kentucky at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball
NCAA tournament national semifinal: Villanova vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament national semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., TBS
Women’s volleyball
Athetes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s lacrosse
NLL: San Diego at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB spring training
Milwaukee vs. Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT