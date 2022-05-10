Today
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, noon, USA
NHL
2022 NHL Draft Lottery, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB
Boston at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TBS; Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
Tennis
Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Wednesday, Tennis