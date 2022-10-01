TODAY
Auto racing
Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, 1 p.m., USA
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Torino at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 9:30 a.m., USA
College football
Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Navy at Air Force, 9 a.m., CBS; Georgia St. at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Iowa, 9 a.m., Fox; Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Wake Forest at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Fresno St. at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Northwestern at Penn St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Michigan St. at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., FS1; California at Washington St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NC State at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; San Jose St. at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; West Virginia at Texas, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
MLB
Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Women’s rugby
NRL grand final: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, 9:50 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Men’s rugby
NRL grand final: Penrith vs. Parramatta, 1:25 a.m., FS2
Auto racing
W Series: round 6, 1:40 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, 11 a.m., NBC
Tennis
Tallinn-WTA singles final, 3 a.m., Tennis; Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP singles finals, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 7 p.m., Tennis
Golf
DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, 5 a.m., FS1
NFL
Minnesota vs. New Orleans, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Buffalo at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., Fox; Denver at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Horse racing
The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, 6:30 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: LA FC at Portland, noon, ABC; MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Texas at Texas Tech, noon, ESPN; Washington St. at Stanford, noon, Pac-12; Washington at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
MLB
Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer
Washington at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12