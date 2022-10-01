TODAY

Auto racing

Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, 1 p.m., USA

Tags

Recommended for you