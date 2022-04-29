TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

Seattle at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ROOT

Women’s college lacrosse

UConn at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS2

NFL

Draft, 4 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, and 5 p.m., ESPN2

College baseball

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX

College softball

Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs

Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

San Jose at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Women’s soccer

NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY

Tennis

Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Women’s soccer

FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 3:30 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Golf

DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; Formula E World Championship: round 6, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC

Fishing

2022 Sports Fishing championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN

NFL

Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

College softball

Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Curling

Mixed Doubles Championship: bronze medal game, 10 a.m., CNBC

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2;

Track and field

The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN

College football

Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12

Basketball

Iverson Basketball Classic, 1 p.m., CBSSN

USFL

Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox

MLB

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1

Swimming

International Team Trials, 3 p.m., CNBC

Pickleball

U.S. Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Mixed martial arts

UFC Fight Night: prelims, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN

College baseball

Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Boxing

Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

