TODAY
Auto racing
Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, noon, USA
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Juventus at Florentina, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Cycling
UCI: The Tour de Spain, stage 14, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis
U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
Saratoga, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1:30 p.m., NBC
College football
Colorado St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; NC State at E. Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; S. Dakota St. at Iowa, 9 a.m., FS1; Delaware at Navy, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Bowling Green at UCLA, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Georgia vs. Oregon, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona at San Diego St., 12:30 p.m., CBS; UTEP at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Tulsa at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Houston at UTSA, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Rice at USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FS1; Notre Dame at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; SMU at North Texas, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Idaho at Washington St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Boise St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Kent St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 10:30 a.m., Fox
MLB
Seattle at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox
