TODAY

Basketball

NCAA men — Miami at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2

NCAA men — Illinois at Michigan, 9 a.m., FS1

NCAA men — Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle, 9 a.m., FS1

NCAA men — Villanova at Providence, 10 a.m., CBS

NCAA women — Idaho at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., Pluto TV 541

NCAA men — Tennessee at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men — Northern Colorado at Idaho, 2 p.m., Pluto TV 542

NCAA men — Kentucky at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN

NCAA men — Washington State at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

NCAA men — Big 12/SEC Challenge, Baylor at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

NBA — Lakers at 76ers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

NCAA men — Washington at Colorado, 6 p.m., FS1

NCAA men — Pacific at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ROOT

Golf

PGA Tour — The Farmers Insurance Open, third round, noon, CBS

Hockey

NHL — All-Stars, East vs. West, 5:30 p.m., NBC

Tennis

Australian Open — Round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2

SUNDAY

Tennis

Australian Open — Round of 16, midnight, ESPN2

Basketball

NCAA women — Washington State at UCLA, noon, Pac-12 Networks

Football

NFL — Pro Bowl, NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, noon, ABC/ESPN

