TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, noon, TGC; USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer
English League championship: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez, 6:55 p.m., FS2; Seattle at LAFC, 8 p.m., FS1
Softball
Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Basketball
TBT quarterfinal: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, 4 p.m., ESPN; TBT quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
Atlanta-ATP quarterfinals, 4 p.m., Tennis
Women’s soccer
The America Cup third-place match: Argentina vs. Paraguay, 4:45 p.m., FS2
MLB
Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT
WNBA
New York at Chicago, 5 p.m., CBSSN
CFL
British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football
Western at Geelong, 2 a.m., FS1
Golf
DP World Tour: The Hero Open, third round, 3 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, third round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur championship, 3 p.m., TGC
Tennis
Various tournaments, 4:30 a.m., Tennis; Atlanta-ATP semifinal 2, 4 p.m., Tennis; Prague-WTA final and Warsaw-WTA final, 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer
SPFL: Livingston vs. Rangers, 7 a.m., CBSSN; Portland at Minnesota, noon, ABC
WNBA
Seattle at Washington, 9 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Basketball
BIG3: Killer 3s vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Triology vs. Ghost Ballers, 10 a.m., CBS; TBT: teams TBD, semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
Swimming
U.S. National Championships, 10 a.m., CNBC
Men’s lacrosse
PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Gymnastics
U.S. Classic, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., CNBC
MLB
Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m., FS1; Minnesota at San Diego, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., ROOT; Texas at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1
Hockey
3ICE: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Millen, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
CFL
Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Baseball
Connie Mack World Series championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts
UFC 277: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN
Softball
High school senior All-American game, 7 p.m., ESPN2
