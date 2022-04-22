Today
Auto racing
Formula One: qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
College softball
Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 3, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
USFL
Michigan vs. New Jersey, 5 p.m., USA
MLB
Kansas City at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (flyweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Saturday
Auto racing
Formula One: practice 2, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: sprint qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA: General Tire 250, 10 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, 1 p.m., Fox
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 4 a.m., USA; Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7 a.m., CNBC; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
Various tournaments, 4:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf
DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, third round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN
USFL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 9 a.m., Fox; Birmingham at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1
College football
UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Montana spring game, noon, SWX; USC spring game, noon, ESPN; Oregon spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. spring game, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Toronto, game 4, 11 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
College softball
Arkansas at Florida, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College baseball
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby
MLR: Dallas at Old Glory, 5 p.m., FS2