TODAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 7 a.m., CNBC; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse
Boston at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN
Golf
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Women’s college gymnastics
NCAA championship, 10 a.m., ABC
Bowling
PBA playoffs: round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs
Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 1, 10:10 a.m., ESPN and ROOT; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College football
Georgia spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12
College softball
St. John’s at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Oregon St. at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
Minnesota at St. Louis, noon, ABC
Auto racing
Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 3 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB
Atlanta at San Diego, 1 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Track and field
USATF: Golden Games at Mt. Sac, 2 p.m., CNBC
Rugby
MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 3 p.m., ROOT; MLR: Austin at Dallas, 6 p.m., FS2
College baseball
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing
WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (welterweights), 4 p.m., Showtine
USFL
New Jersey at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox and NBC
Women’s volleyball
Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweights), 5:30 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Tennis
Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Cycling
UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, 6 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 6:15 a.m., USA; MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC, 1 p.m., ESPN
USFL
Houston vs. Michigan, 9 a.m., NBC; Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m., USA; Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1
College baseball
Florida at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Professional Championship: first round, noon, TGC
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: TBD at Miami, game 1, 10 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Brooklyn at Boston, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Chicago at Milwaukee, game 1, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: TBD at Phoenix, game 1, 6 p.m., TNT
NHL
Florida at Detroit, 10 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college lacrosse
Arizona St. at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer
NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 4 p.m., Fox
MLB
Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2