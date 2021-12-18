TODAY
Men’s soccer
Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Burnley at Ashton Villa, 6 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Villarreal at Real Sociedad, 7 a.m., ESPN2; FIFA Arab Cup final: Tunisia vs. Algeria, 7 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., FS1
College football
Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., 8 a.m., ESPN; Celebration Bowl: S. Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., 9 a.m., ABC; FCS playoff semifinal: S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., 11:15 a.m., ESPN; Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, 2:45 p.m., ESPN; LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball
Butler vs. Purdue, 9 a.m., Fox; Tennesse at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga, 10 a.m., CBS; NC Central vs. Delaware State, 10 a.m.., TNT; TCU at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1; Bakersfield at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Louisville at W. Kentucky, noon, CBS; Bleacher Report slam dunk contest: HBCU participants, 12:30 p.m., TNT; Maruqette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1; Howard vs. NC A&T, 1 p.m., TNT; N. Colorado at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Providence at UConn, 2 p.m., Fox; West Virginia at UAB, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS; California Baptist at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Auburn at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby
European Champions Cup Group Stage: Exeter at Glasgow, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Golf
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, 10:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (super lightweight), 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox (super middleweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball
Stanford at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., ESPN2
Speedskating
U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s and women’s 1,500m, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college volleyball
NCAA tournament championship: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
New England at Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m., NFL
NHL
Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball
Marquette at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Michigan vs. Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPN; UConn vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Arizona vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ohio St. at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, final day, 10 a.m., NBC
NFL
Tennesee at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Green Bay at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., Fox; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Boys’ prep basketball
The Battle: Stepinac High School (N.Y.) at St. Raymond’s (N.Y.), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball
Texas vs. Stanford, noon, ABC; Dartmouth at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; San Francisco at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
G League
Winter Showcase, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Draft lottery, noon, ESPN
Speedskating
U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s and women’s 1,000m, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Monday
Men’s college basketball
Creighton at DePaul, 3:30 p.m., FS1; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
College football
The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C., 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Women’s hockey
My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn., 5 p.m., NBCSN
NFL
Cleveland at Las Vegas, 2:15 p.m., NFL; Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN