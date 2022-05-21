Today
Golf
PGA Championship: third round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS
Track and field
World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, 6 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing
Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College softball
NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; The Preakness Stakes undercard, 11 a.m., CNBC; The 147th Preakness Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC
USFL
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, 10 a.m., NBC; Michigan vs. Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., NBC
WNBA
Phoenix at Las Vegas, noon, ABC
College baseball
UCLA at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12
MLB
Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Oakland at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
MLS: Atlanta at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Rugby
MLR: NOLA at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2
Boxing
Top Rank: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (middleweights), 5 p.m., ESPN; WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (super middleweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
NHL playoffs
Western Conference semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, game 3, 5 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals, round 6, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday
Australian rules football
Collingwood at Fremantle, midnight, FS1
Tennis
The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis and 10 a.m., NBC
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, 5 a.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Championship: final round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS
Auto racing
Formula One: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NTT IndyCar Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 5 p.m., FS1
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals, championship round, 7 a.m., CBSSN and 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 8 a.m., SyFy; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 7 p.m., FS1
USFL
Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m., Fox
College softball
NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 3, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, game 3, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Seattle at Boston, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC
NBA playoffs
Western Conference final: Golden State at Dallas, game 3, 6 p.m., TNT