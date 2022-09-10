TODAY
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Spezia at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Wolverton at Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., USA; Tottenham at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
Cycling
UCI: Tour of Spain, stage 20, 7 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing
The Irish Champion Stakes, 7 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., CNBC
Track and field
Diamond League: Zurich, 9 a.m., CNBC
College football
Ohio at Penn St., 9 a.m., ABC; Alabama at Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; South Carolina at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Kansas St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Northwestern, 9 a.m., FS1; UTSA at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; S. Utah at Utah, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; Marshall at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Colorado at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Washington St. at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Applachian St. at Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m.,, ESPN2; Memphis at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FS1; Portland St. at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Syracuse at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; USC at Stanford, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Eastern Washington at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; Baylor at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Tennis
U.S. Open: women’s championship, 1 p.m., ESPN
MLB
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox; Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Golf
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Rugby
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: day 3, 5 and 11:30 a.m., CNBC and 10 a.m., NBC
Auto racing
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 11 a.m., FS2; MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, noon, FS2; NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, noon, USA
Track and field
The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, 9 a.m., NBC
Cycling
UCI: The Tour of Spain, final stage, 10 a.m., CNBC
Men’s lacrosse
PLL semifinal playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, 10 a.m., ABC
NFL
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Tennis
The U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; The U.S. Open: men’s singles championship, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo
PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, day 3, 11 a.m., CBSSN
WNBA finals
Connecticut at Las Vegas, game 1, noon, ABC
College field hockey
North Carolina at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer
Air Force at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer
NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer
Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
MLB
Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN