TODAY
Golf
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, second round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Kentucky Oaks, 10 a.m., USA
Tennis
Madrid-ATP quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing
Formula One: practice, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse
Patriot League tournament semifinal: Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Patriot League tournament semifinal: Loyola (Md.) at Army, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (heavyweights), 1 p.m., Showtime; PFL 3 Main Card: welterweights & women’s lightweights, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College softball
Northwestern at Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer
CONCACAF U-17 Championship semifinal: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, 3:50 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 3, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 3, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
High school softball
Chiawana at Kamiakin, 6 p.m., SWX
USFL
Philadelphia vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Australian rules football
West Coast at Brisbane, 3 a.m., FS1; Hawthorn at Essendon, 3 a.m., FS2; Adelaide at Carlton, 11:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis
Madrid-ATP/WTA - WTA singles and doubles finals, ATP singles and doubles semifinals, 4:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC; Asian Tour: The GS Caltex Maekyung Open, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Wolverton at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, 9 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX requalification playoff: Monterrey vs. Atletico de San Luis, 6 p.m., FS2
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:05 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Formula One: qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; Supercross: round 16, 4:30 p.m., CNBC
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., USA; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college lacrosse
Duke at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer
NWSL Challenge Cup championship: Washington vs. North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS
NHL playoffs
Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 3, 10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college lacrosse
Patriot League championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big East championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., FS2
Women’s college beach volleyball
NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinals: Boston at Milwaukee, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
MLB
Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Francisco, 4 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College softball
Oregon at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA
Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
USFL
Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox
Rugby
MLR: Old Glory at New England, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts
UFC 274: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college volleyball
NCAA championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball
Oregon at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12