Several of Idaho’s football games will be televised in the region, starting with a Big Sky road opener Sept. 28 at Northern Colorado that’s been picked up by Eleven Sports, the Vandals announced Friday.
Idaho’s regionally televised games are as follows. All times are Pacific.
Sept. 7 — Central Washington, 6 p.m., Pluto. 21 — Eastern Washington, noon, ROOT. 28 — at Northern Colorado, noon, Eleven Sports/Pluto.
Oct. 5 — Weber State, SWX/Pluto. 12 — at Portland State, Pluto. 19 — Idaho State, ROOT.
Nov. 2 — Cal Poly, Pluto. 9 — at Montana, ROOT. 16 — Sacramento State, SWX/Pluto. 23 — at Northern Arizona, CSW Phoenix, Pluto.