When linebacker Devin Richardson turned down Washington State for his dream school, the University of Texas in 2021, he never thought he’d get another chance with the Cougars or end up in Pullman.

But after the Klein, Texas, native hit the transfer portal again last fall, he was still on WSU’s radar.

WSU football coach Jake Dickert had recruited Richardson back when he was the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Two years later, now as head coach, Dickert still wanted Richardson on his roster.

Tags

Recommended for you