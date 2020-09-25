The Bears are back

In a sport that prides itself in handling adversity, the Moscow football team has had plenty of practice in that arena even before kicking off its campaign.
After dealing with cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, a positive case among athletes and a smoky week that moved practice indoors because of the area’s wildfires, the Bears finally begin their abbreviated season at 6 p.m. today at Bonners Ferry.
“It’s a lot of fun being back out here,” said Moscow senior tight end/defensive lineman and Utah commit Jonah Elliss. “I know since we’re back out here, we’re working just that much harder.”
Moscow’s season originally was canceled Aug. 13 during the first week of practice. On Sept. 1, the school board voted to resume interscholastic athletics. More than three weeks later, the Bears finally will take the field.
“We’re playing an opponent that has three games under their belt, they’re 2-1, they’ve had a little bit of success,” ninth-year Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “They’re a better football team than what we’ve seen the last couple years, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Because of the delayed start, Moscow will only have four games to show off a talented, veteran roster.
Among the Bears’ returnees are three-year starters Chad Redinger at quarterback as well as Elliss.
Redinger, a senior, is the reigning Class 4A Inland Empire League MVP and Elliss was the highest rated football prospect in Idaho before being scooped up by the Utes, where his father Luther Elliss played.
But the experience doesn’t stop there. The Bears’ offensive line is loaded with talent, including seniors Kaden Kiblen, Tyler Skinner, Preston Bielenberg and Mike Richards, and the addition of sophomore Micah Elliss, Jonah’s brother.
“I think first and foremost you start up front,” Helbling said of his team’s strengths. “You’ve got four of the five guys back from up front and all those guys, this is their third year basically in the system.”
At receiver, Hanson returns in the slot. But the Bears’ will have two new starters on the outside in Jamari Simpson and Cody Isakson. They also must replace graduated Logan Shears at running back.
Helbling’s usual one-back, spread offense makes use of Redinger’s speed at quarterback and his ability to find multiple targets. There also will be a few new wrinkles this year.
“I know our offense, we have a lot of little trickery in there,” Jonah Elliss said. “We’re going to mess with the defense, put them in binds, make them (go) wrong one way or another, so it should be really good.”
Moscow’s two home games — against Lewiston on Oct. 2 and Lakeland on Oct. 9 — will be played at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome instead of Bear Field. Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said the move was caused by worries about smoke and because of an issue with Moscow’s press box.
Helbling said one issue Moscow seems to face every year team-wise is depth, so health will be key to a successful season.
“We’re in the same boat we always are in that we don’t have a lot of depth, so we’ve got to remain healthy,” he said, “but I feel very confident that we’ve got a very veteran squad that’s got a lot of games under their belt.”
Bonners Ferry, a Class 3A team, will have the advantages of hosting Moscow on its home turf and already having played three games this season.
But for Moscow, those are just additional challenges in a season already filled with them.
“It’s just adversity, and we talk a lot about that,” Helbling said. “It’s life. Football relates a lot to life. You just take it one day at a time.
“This season has been full of a bunch of ups and downs, you know what, we’re in a good position right now to go get our first game under our belt.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter @StephanSports.