There are no bigger regular-season games for Washington State than when it takes the court against rival Washington.
There also hasn’t been a Pac-12 series that has featured more Cougar success than the Apple Cup during the Kamie Ethridge era for the WSU women’s basketball team.
Since Ethridge took the reins in 2018, the Cougars are 5-1 against the Huskies — the most wins by a WSU coach against Washington.
WSU has swept the season series against UW in two of the past three seasons and will have a chance to potentially do it again in a single weekend.
WSU (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) hosts Washington (5-7, 0-4) at 7 p.m. today at Beasley Coliseum before making the trek to Seattle to play the Huskies on the road at noon Sunday.
“We want to build some momentum,” Ethridge said in a news conference earlier this week. “We want to play some games and get to the point where we’re playing really, really good basketball at the most crucial time of the year. To win these games coming up, we have to play some really good basketball.”
It will be the first time in recent history the series has been played in back-to-back games.
“We’ve never done this,” Ethridge said. “... From a scouting perspective, it’s probably a little easier on the players. It’s harder to change gears and scout a completely new team on that in-between day.”
WSU enters the pivotal series off a big win Wednesday against Oregon State in a make-up game. Playing their first contest in 10 days, the Cougs held the Beavers to a season-low scoring total in the 58-51 victory.
While four starters reached double figures, it was junior Johanna Teder who made the biggest splash.
The 5-foot-8 guard from Tartu, Estonia, led all scorers with 17 points, going 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 on free throws. She also had five assists and three steals.
Teder was fouled after one of those steals and made three ensuing free throws to extend WSU’s lead to its largest of the game at 36-27.
The WSU-OSU game originally was scheduled for Jan. 21 but had to be moved because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougs’ program.
The delay could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for WSU, though, as all but two players have contracted the virus, so more postponements are likely out of the picture, Ethridge said.
“It’s been an adventure,” the coach said. “We watched everybody else around the country go through their COVID experience and in some crazy way ours hit mostly all at once.
“We still have … two kids who haven’t gotten it, so they’re like our mutants in ‘X-Men’ that seem to be so strong they’re not going to get it — let’s hope.”
Today’s game will be the 101st between the two schools. The Huskies lead the all-time series 74-26, but the Cougars have won six of the past eight games. UW is still searching for its first conference win this season.
The Huskies are led by junior Haley Van Dyke (11.0 points) and senior Nancy Mulkey (10.3) while scoring a league-low 56.7 points per game this season.
But Ethridge is aware anything can happen in a rivalry series.
“I just know it’s going to be a challenge to play your rival,” Ethridge said. “People play up, people play great — all sorts of innuendos and things come into that, like you just never know with a rivalry game.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.