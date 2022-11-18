Grant Stephens didn’t start playing football until he was a senior in high school. Once in college, he spent the entirety of his career on the right side of the offensive line, and has played primarily right guard for Washington State this season.

So what was his response when offensive line coach Clay McGuire asked him to switch to left tackle for the Arizona State game on short notice because of injuries?

“Coach Mac believed I could do it,” Stephens said after the 28-18 win, which also happened to be his birthday. “I have a lot of trust for him as a coach because he does what he does very well.

