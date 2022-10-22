LOS ANGELES — Although Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together.

The two coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but their units have struggled.

Seattle (3-3) has won two of its past three but has allowed an average of 27.2 points per game this season, tied for second most in the league, and 30th in yards allowed at 410.8 per game. After splitting shootouts against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks did not allow an offensive touchdown in last Sunday’s 19-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Recommended for you