At one of Washington State’s first practices ahead of its 2020-21 women’s basketball season, third-year coach Kamie Ethridge gathered her players and had them take a look around the gym.
She noted the missing accomplishments, the banners that were too bare for her liking. Ethridge locked onto the one that displays the program’s NCAA tournament appearances. The year 1991 stood on its own.
“That was a motivation for us,” sophomore center Bella Murekatete said. “She reminded us we need to continue to work hard, so we can put more years on that wall.”
At the time, the Cougars had a feeling they were better than what Pac-12 coaches and media members recently had predicted. WSU was picked to finish last in a powerhouse conference, which would go on to end the year with three teams ranked in the top 11 nationally.
“But I don’t think any of us really truly thought at that point, ‘Yeah, it’s us now,’ ” junior forward Ula Motuga added. “It definitely took a lot of practice, a lot of confidence-building moments for it to be like: ‘This is us.’ ”
About four-and-a-half months have passed. Now, ninth-seeded WSU is holed up at a hotel in Texas, awaiting a first-round NCAA tournament matchup with No. 8 South Florida.
The Cougs officially snap the 30-year drought when they tip off against the Bulls at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
WSU is one of six Pac-12 teams to qualify for The Big Dance.
Talk about exceeding outside expectations.
“(Ethridge) preached to us that we were picked to finish last in the Pac; she used that as fuel,” Motuga said. “We’d talk before games about how everyone we’re going up against voted for us to be last, that ‘this team is nothing.’ We took that on the chin, then gave it to a bunch of teams that picked us last.”
The new-look Cougars (12-11) performed with an unfamiliar spirit, a will to win and a competitiveness that had been lacking in several seasons prior.
“It’s our identity. It’s who we are as fighters,” Motuga said.
They earned their first AP Top 25 nod, upset three ranked opponents, capped their regular season at No. 45 in the NCAA NET rankings and overall, never were down for the count — even when they trailed by double figures against storied Pac-12 programs.
The list of breakthroughs goes on. The tradition is changing.
Motuga and Murekatete had seen first-hand — and played major roles in — Wazzu’s development from cellar-dweller to national notable.
“It’s come full circle,” Motuga said, “being here the first year Coach E was, and having the faith in her that she’d ultimately get this program to where it needed to be, then to see where it is now.”
The Ethridge ethos has taken full root. The 1988 Olympic gold medalist and former Texas star — whose No. 33 Longhorns jersey hangs at the Erwin Center — has built a tradition based on high character, a consistently competitive environment and general “toughness.”
The WSU vets said the Cougar coaching staff has a special approach to its pupils.
“They care about you more as a person than as a player,” Murekatete said. “They put so much time in. They believe in you more than you believe in yourself.”
Motuga spoke to WSU’s newfound energy at practices.
“Bodies are flying. It’s just a lot more competitive than it had been,” she said. “They’re an unbelievable coaching staff. They instilled a brand new culture, one that thrives on working hard, believing in the system. They make you want to go out and perform, stick together and grind through everything.”
Ethridge bet on herself when she took the helm at a program that lacked a winning tradition. She and respected assistant/former longtime pro Laurie Koehn departed Northern Colorado after guiding the Bears to an NCAA tourney showing in 2018, “stepping into the big leagues” and injecting a downtrodden Coug team with life.
“I believed in who we were as coaches and how we recruit, and how we build our foundation based on character traits, and the things that’ll last,” Ethridge said. “Even while we were losing (WSU went 20-41 between 2018-20), I thought we were building that. ... It kicked in, and it was being established those first two years.
Wazzu was slightly better in 2019-20 than the year before, despite its playing 15 ranked teams in what arguably was the toughest campaign in the NCAA. The Cougars appeared headed toward another rebuilding phase in the offseason.
Star forward Borislava Hristova finished her WSU career as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Point guard Chanelle Molina graduated and headed to the pros. She recently inked a WNBA training-camp contract with Indiana.
“For them to go through two super tough years under a coach they basically didn’t commit to, to believe in her and help us get where we are now, that was huge,” Motuga said.
WSU’s newcomers would include some of its best recruits all time. No one really knew it except the Cougs. Ethridge used Wazzu’s shortage of accomplishments to her advantage. She sought out prospects who had the drive to set the stones for success at a previously obscure women’s hoops school.
“They can point to a time in our program history and go, ‘That’s when it changed,’ ” Ethridge said. “There’s something to that, to be that kind of character, that kind of competitor that’s willing to go out on a limb and take a chance ... and be a part of climbing up that mountain, and seeing if we can put a stake in the top.”
The Leger-Walker sister guards, freshman Charlisse and senior Krystal, were tabbed as momentum-changers by Ethridge in the preseason. Motuga said some players were predicting Charlisse to be the Pac-12’s freshman of the year before WSU had played a game. And that she was.
“We understood how much she could impact our game,” Motuga said of Krystal, a Northern Colorado transfer who sat out the 2019-20 season at WSU, then led the Pac-12 with 106 assists this year.
Of Charlisse, an 18.9 points per game scorer?
“She’s a freaking stud, and she’s proved herself now.”
The New Zealand natives quickly showed up as standouts in the league. They often steered the Cougar ship. But the mainstays had grown enough so WSU didn’t lean on just a couple of players, like it had in the past.
Roles were fine-tuned, more production options were teased out, high character and a competitive nature emerged in a top-flight league.
The hope is more numbers on banners will follow.
“That’s the beauty of women’s college basketball — you can make a dent in the top 25 or create a great, winning environment,” Ethridge said. “This is the first step to that. This is us getting in.”
Ethridge’s record
Season W L
2018-19 9 21
2019-20 11 20
2020-21 12 11
Total 32 52*
* .381 winning pct.