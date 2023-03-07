After their dramatic run to the school’s first state boys basketball title in 38 years, it was only to be expected that the Kendrick Tigers would figure prominently in the Idaho Class 1A Division II All-Tournament honors released Monday.

Freshman Nathan Tweit was named tournament MVP, having scored a team-high 57 points — an average of 19 per game — over the course of last week’s state championships. Senior Jagger Hewett was named to the all-tournament first team, and juniors Ty Koepp and Hunter Taylor received honorable mentions.

That served as a fitting coda to a season in which the Tigers went 20-3 overall and 15-0 within their own size classification, losing only to larger-division foes St. Maries and Potlatch. Although their 1A DII record remained spotless in the end, their run to the title as third seeds was far from a cakewalk; Kendrick won three down-to-the-wire battles in as many days, edging Cascade 55-51, upsetting second-seeded defending champion Rockland 58-56 and finally overcoming top-seeded Richfield 59-57.