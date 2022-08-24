Being a major college football coach is as much a lifestyle as it is a career.

Long hours. Rare days off. It’s a job that can pull those who do it away from their families, so maybe it’s no surprise when coaches try to carve out space at work for their loved ones.

A propensity to follow in Dad’s footsteps is a common one across the sport, but it has also helped perpetuate a lack of racial and ethnic diversity at the highest levels of coaching in college football.

