With one game remaining in the Football Championship Subdivision regular season, you would think the playoff picture would be clearer. But alas, it’s about as clear as mud.

That goes double for the Idaho football team, which plays at Idaho State at noon Pacific today for its postseason life.

A win for the Vandals (6-4, 5-2) will make it easier for them to reach the postseason for the first time since 1995, but they’ll still need a little help.

