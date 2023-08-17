The standard is the standard

Idaho linebacker Tre Thomas, right, runs during practice at East Field outside of the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on Thursday in Moscow.

 Jordan Opp/Daily News

Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich expects zero drop-off in production at linebacker.

Last year’s linebacker corps of Paul Moala, Fa’avae Fa’avae and Mathias Bertram highlighted a stingy Vandals defense that ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky in total defense.

Moala finished the year with a team-high seven tackles for a loss and four interceptions, which was tied for a team-best. Following the season, the Mishawaka, Ind., native transferred to the ACC’s Georgia Tech.

