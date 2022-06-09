The Idaho High School Activities Association board of directors on Wednesday approved a referendum to allow basketball teams to play with a 35-second shot clock as early as the 2022-23 season in a unanimous 9-0 vote.
The referendum was in its final reading after it was approved to move forward at the April board meeting.
Idaho will become the 18th state in the country to implement the use of a shot clock in some capacity.
How the shot clocks are implemented this season will be up to the state’s conferences, such as if the shot clock will be exclusive to varsity games or all levels, and whether it will be implemented in the regular season and district tournaments.
Schools that choose not to use a shot clock will have to follow guidelines stated by the National Federation of State High School Associations that were revised earlier in the year.
The shot clock will be used at all Idaho state tournaments starting in the 2023-24 season.
The issue of a shot clock has been a hot debate among the Idaho high school basketball community for a long time, with the referendum picking up momentum the past two years. For most coaches in the area and the state, the approval was welcomed with open arms.
“I’m excited for it,” Moscow boys coach Josh Uhrig said. “It’s a good thing for high school basketball and for the kids to improve and get to the next level. I think this can help them do that.”
Uhrig as well as Genesee girls coach Greg Hardie and Lapwai boys coach Zachary Eastman all agree the shot clock is a good thing for the game, but they also don’t think it will have a heavy impact on how their teams play.
“I don’t think it will affect how we play our basketball too much,” Eastman said. “Our style of basketball is that we can run our offense to get a shot up and score in 30 seconds. This past season, we averaged 80 points a game and that’s because we practice and play in a way where we get our shots up quickly and efficiently.”
Hardie’s Genesee team has a similar approach.
“It won’t affect our style of play,” Hardie said “We run and shoot quick but it might affect some of our opponents who try and slow down the game a lot.”
The general consensus among coaches is one that supports the shot clock, with Uhrig saying there was an 80 percent approval rate in an unofficial poll of coaches from across the state.
But for some, the lack of a shot clock can be their way of leveling the playing field against more talented teams.
“I do have a friend who’s opposed to it,” Uhrig said. “He feels that holding the ball that long and drawing out possessions is the way to keep in games at times. To keep in games with teams better than his and dictate the pace of the game.”
The introduction of a shot clock could mean more competitive games across the state. In addition to the issue of competitiveness, there’s also the issue of expense.
Schools looking to install a shot clock are looking at an expense that could range in the thousands of dollars. That might not be a concern for Class 4A and 5A programs, but it’s definitely one for the smaller schools and conferences such as the Whitepine League. With the baseline cost of installing the shot clock comes the issue of training someone to operate it and training Idaho referees to work with it.
“There will definitely be a lot of errors, especially that first year,” Eastman said. “But I think this is a great new rule coming into Idaho. The times are changing and with it the game of basketball. This will help the entertainment factor of a lot of games. Defenses are going to change and use the shot clock to their advantage and change defensive philosophies.”
