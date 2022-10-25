After Idaho’s first two games against Washington State and Indiana, I assumed it was in for a lot of close games.
The reason behind this was the lack of second-half adjustments. During the first two weeks, playing against Power Five opponents, the Vandals were outscored 49-19 in the second half.
This was enough for me to believe Idaho was a ways away from turning the ship around and would be lucky to have a .500 season.
And yet, for coach Jason Eck, those two losses are the reason why the team has been able to go on this unforeseen run.
In the Vandals’ last five games, they’ve outscored their opponents 116-25 in the second half, including three shutouts.
Why has Idaho been able to close games out with such success this season?
At first, it seemed like time of possession was a big factor, and it sure was prior to Saturday. Portland State managed to win that battle, controlling the ball 30 seconds more than Idaho. It was the first time the Vandals lost the time-of-possession battle all season. But scoring 42 unanswered to close out the game, made that statistic irrelevent.
So what is it? Why are the Vandals able to come out and finish games better than just about any team in the Football Championship Subdivision?
It’s pretty simple: They execute and sprinkle in some big plays along the way.
During its 5-0 run, Idaho has registered a turnover in the second half of every game. More importantly, it’s been able to turn those turnovers into points.
Another factor has been its devotion to the run game. In that five-game stretch, the Vandals added at least 70 yards to their rushing total by the end of the game.
The clearest example of Idaho’s success on the ground was Saturday’s performance against Portland State. The Vandals compiled 100 yards rushing before halftime. By the end of the game, their rushing total was a season-high 309 yards.
The consistency with which Idaho ran the ball jumped as well. By the end of the first half, the run-pass distribution was 10 passes and 17 rushes. In the second half, Idaho ran 23 times and passed nine times. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact the game was tied at the break.
Idaho’s committee of rushers has been the driving force for its success over the last five weeks. Anthony Woods has been the workhorse, getting the bulk of the carries, and Roshaun Johnson has bulled his way into the end zone five time from inside the 5-yard line.
The Vandals’ two other running backs, Aundre Carter and Elisha Cummings, have also been crucial.
Carter starts on all four units on special teams and had a huge 83-yard run against the Vikings.
Cummings has been electric in the passing game. He currently has eight catches for 105 yards and two scores. He’s also been big in blitz pickup.